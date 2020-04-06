Three homes across the world as seen in Country Life, from equestrian’s dream to Greek paradise

We take a look at three of the finest overseas properties to appear in Country Life in the last few weeks.

Exceptional 82.66 acre country estate and equestrian facility, 1hr from Toronto Airport. Main residence and secondary coach house plus two stables, indoor arena, outdoor ring and 12 paddocks.

For sale with Kelly McCague. See more pictures and details about this property.

Splendor and Grace on Martha’s Vineyard. This combination of two immaculate homes, pool and stunning barn on 25 private pastoral acres make this one of the finest Vineyard estates.

For sale with . See more pictures and details about this property.

A luxury villa in Costa Navarino, just 30 meters from a 1.5 km sandy beach, designed to provide privacy, luxury and comfort in unique surroundings. The alignment of indoor spaces ensures sea views from all main areas and maximizes light throughout the day.

For sale with Costa Navarino. See more pictures and details about this property.