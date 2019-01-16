Three irresistible homes in the middle of nowhere

Four stunning houses and estates, happily in the middle of nowhere, with vistas and views beautiful enough to bring a tear to your eye.

North Yorkshire, £1.3 million

Expect to spot barn, tawny, long- and short-eared owls and grouse at Nethergill Farm, at Langstrothdale, near Buckden and the town of Hawes, where the current owners have worked to create a wildlife and conservation haven, including collaborations with the Yorkshire Dales River Trust and Forestry Commission.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park is the backdrop for this four-bedroom Victorian farmhouse, which comes with two holiday cottages and planning consent for two further conversions within its 377½ acres.

Nerthergill Farm is on the market with Carter Jonas, click here for more information and images.

Cumbria, £1.25 million

The pale-grey stone walls of Clarghyll Hall, on the fringe of Alston in the North Pennines AONB, wear 500 years of history well. Listed Grade II*, its eight acres include mature walled gardens, woodland, a productive kitchen garden, lawns, an ornamental pond and a dovecote.

Inside, there are nine bedrooms, a great hall, a formal dining room with an oriel window and a library. Permission in perpetuity has been granted for the conversion of a former estate manager’s house (partially completed) into a four-bedroom property.

Clarghyll is on the market with Savills, click here for more information and images.

Berkshire, £1.7 million

Surrounded by estate land owned by Sir Richard Sutton Limited, in an AONB and approached via a narrow country lane, it’s safe to say that the views from Coombesbury Farm House are well protected.

Not far from the village of Stockcross and Newbury, the classically late-Victorian farmhouse has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a tennis court.

Coomesbury Farm House is on the market with Knight Frank, click here for more information and images.