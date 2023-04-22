Too good to be true? A wonderful thatched farmhouse in the Cotswolds with four extra rental properties included, all for just £1 million

The Manor House, in Oxfordshire, is a sprawling residence that offers flexible accommodation options. James Fisher takes a closer look.

We at Country Life love getting value for our money and this charming farmhouse in Winderton is a fine example.

It is not uncommon these days for properties to come with an annexe or two, but the Manor House, which is only 12 miles from Daylesford Organic and Soho Farmhouse, is actually five separate homes under one roof.

The property is currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce with a guide price of £1 million.

The root of the property is a mid-17th-century farmhouse, listed Grade II and under thatch, that offers four bedrooms and three reception rooms. It’s bursting with period charm and is in a superb location on the Oxfordshire/Warwickshire border near Banbury, situated within the Cotswolds AONB.

Attached to the main house are four separate self-contained flats, which provide a combined rental income of more than £25,000 per year.

Manor Cottage is a split level, two-bed cottage; The Barn has features a one-bed flat at ground level and another on the first floor, whilst The Stable offers open-plan living with a mezzanine bedroom above.

Prospective buyers could be tempted to continue running the business or perhaps convert the home into a larger family property, taking advantage of the wealth of period features already present to create a Cotswold farmhouse that would be the envy of all.

The pretty hamlet of Winderton is home to many period houses and is located within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Recommended videos for you

Just five miles away, you’ll find Shipston-on-Stour for all your shopping and amenity needs, and the award-winning Daylesford Farm shop is just over 13 miles away. Soho Farmhouse is 12 miles away, and larger towns such as Oxford, Banbury and Leamington Spa are easily reached.

Rail services run from Banbury (10.5 miles) to London Marylebone in under an hour, or from Moreton-in-Marsh (11 miles) to London Paddington in about an hour and a half.

The Manor House is currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce with a guide price of £1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.