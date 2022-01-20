Why buy one house when you can have three? A unique opportunity to buy a trio of homes in a Surrey spot surrounded by exquisitely beautiful woodland

Hidden amongst a 4 1/2 acre sea of mature plants, specimen trees and large Victorian pond are three unique properties, each bursting with character and their own unique charm.

In Cranleigh — famously the largest village in England and within hopping distance of the Surrey Hills AONB — these 4½ leafy acres contain an immense amount of character.

The three wildly unique properties, plus the woodland and gardens are currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.25 million.

First, there’s the historical arboretum planted by the grandson of renowned planthunter Robert Fortune.

Sculptures are scattered among mature palm trees, rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias in gardens that are criss-crossed with little paths stretching down to the lake and Tea House.

The main dwelling here is pretty 16th-century Newhouse Farm Cottage, with five bedrooms.

There is also the two-bedroom Inglenook Cottage, with separate access and planning permission for a three-bay garage in place, which overlooks a pretty Victorian pond.

Finally there is a one-bedroom home, The Chalet, which could be used as a studio or home office.

Newhouse Farm Cottage is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Cranleigh: What you need to know

Location: In Surrey, approximately 8 miles southeast of Guildford, near the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Atmosphere: As the largest village in England, there are a wealth of shops, restaurants and country pubs; an art centre, weekly market and renowned cricket academy.

Things to do: Explore the large village with its range of eclectic and high street shops. Nearby Guildford offers further amenities including several theatres, and is home to fascinating historic buildings and a gloriously cobbled high street. The Cranleigh Cricket Academy is well-renowned, as is The Cranleigh School Equestrian Centre for sporting enthusiasts. The Surrey Hills AONB is perfect for those looking to adventure either on foot, bike or horseback.

Schools: There are some fantastic schools in the area including: Cranleigh School, St Cuthbert Mayne Primary and Guildford High.

See more property for sale in the area.