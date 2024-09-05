Wining and dining with a view: is this the best kitchen on the property market?

The only downside to this four-bedroom architectural masterpiece near Smallfield in Surrey is that everyone will always want to come round.

The kitchen is the heart of most homes, at least modern ones. Anyone who has ever been to a house party (and I’m going to assume pretty much everyone reading this has been to a house party) knows that the kitchen is where the fun is. That’s why, these days, it’s important to have a nice one, and why the open-plan layout is so popular.

We see a lot of nice, modern, open-plan kitchens here at the Country Life Online Property Desk. I struggle to think of many that are better than the one at this property on Broadbridge Lane in Surrey, which is for sale with Savills for £1.5 million.

Massive and spacious? Check. A bespoke Leicht kitchen with an island? Check. Floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over a lake, also with its own island? Check.

On first glance, this property might not look like much (we say that relatively, please don’t yell at me). But it boasts four bedrooms in total, including a principal bedroom suite featuring triple-aspect views, private seating area and walk-in wardrobe.

It also comes with 4.8 acres of gardens and grounds, the focal point of which is the beautiful lake. It’s also ruthlessly energy efficient to boot.

The design of the building is clever, as its above-ground presence is restricted to the thatched pavilion and more modern extension (in which you will find the kitchen/dining/sitting room). The majority of the bedrooms are in the basement — but each still offers access to the gardens.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the property also offers a gym and an outdoor heated swimming pool. In total, living space extends to some 3,500sq ft, all designed to contemporary excellence. The lake is also full of fish, should you want to catch those.

Set in the civil parish of Burstow, east of Horley, amenities within a mile of the property include a shop and post office, while there are four pubs nearby. Perfection.

But don’t take our word for it. ‘This is an exceptional architect-designed home in a glorious countryside location,’ says Steven Stokes, head of Savills Reigate. ‘With its incredibly impressive kitchen/sitting /dining room overlooking the property’s own private lake, this is perhaps the ultimate entertaining house offering fantastic views and plenty of living space inside and out, as the home sits in 4.8 acres.’

‘The location offers the best of both worlds; a semi-rural setting in a Surrey village yet extremely accessible to local towns as well as key motorway and rail networks.’

This property on Broadbridge Lane is for sale with Savills for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here