Your own little slice of Haven down in Devon

Situated in the desirable environs of Newton Ferrers, this estuary-side property has views that will never get old

It takes a certain amount of confidence in the quality of your property to name it The Haven. The implication would be that it would have to be a home of the highest standard, something approaching a ‘dream house’.

I imagine each of us have our own ideas of what perfection might look like. I, for example, enjoy my cricket, so would like my own pitch. Someone who likes horses (not me) would be keen on menages, or something like that, and paddocks, so that they can spend time with their giant unpredictable animals.

However, certain things strike me as universal. I think a kitchen island would be pretty much a staple for all these days, as would a top-tier bathroom with all the trimmings. If there’s one thing I know about most humans, it’s that they certainly would find heaven by spending time near the water.

Which leads me back to The Haven, near Newton Ferrers. This four-bedroom property – for sale with Marchand Petit for £1.95 million – certainly ticks the ‘near some water’ box, situated as it is above Newton Creek, which feeds directly into the River Yealm.

I’m trying to think of the correct way to describe the general atmosphere of this place. Nautical feels a little serious, so perhaps ‘seaside chic’ is what we’ll aim for — lots of white, lots of soft-blue hues, plenty of large windows throughout, seashells and wood.

Every bit of this property does what it can to make the most of the sensational setting, making sure it would never be more than a moment that you would lose sight of the Yealm and the Atlantic beyond.

The ground floor is set for entertaining, with large open-plan spaces forming the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Two bedrooms occupy the remainder of the ground floor, while the other two (including the master suite), take up the first floor.

Outside, the gardens wrap around the property and provide plenty of space to sit and enjoy the view with a coffee, as the photographs are desperate to prove, while a garage provides somewhere to park. The property offers water frontage with a mooring, subject to permission from the harbourmaster.

I’m not sure where I’d put my cricket pitch, and it seems unlikely that a horse could be stored here for long. But overall, I think The Haven just about lives up to its name.

The Haven is for sale with Marchand Petit for £1.95 million. To find out more information and to see more pictures, click here