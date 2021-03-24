Country Life 24 March 2021

THE ALBERT HALL: 150 years of the iconic venue.

SPRING GARDENS: The cover says it all: your garden is calling.

BRITAIN’S FERRIES: Where else but in Country Life would you read this?

NEVILL HOLT: The gardens are as spectacular as the opera festival at this Leicestershire spot.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Sky McAlpine’s choice.

ACERS: Not just for autumn.

TAKE A SEAT: A seat in the garden, that is.

THE AMALFI COAST: Our international property special looks at one of Italy’s most precious places.

STARS: Grab your telescope.

INTERIORS: A bath with a view.

And much more