Country Life 24 March 2021

THE ALBERT HALL: 150 years of the iconic venue.
SPRING GARDENS: The cover says it all: your garden is calling.
BRITAIN’S FERRIES: Where else but in Country Life would you read this?
NEVILL HOLT: The gardens are as spectacular as the opera festival at this Leicestershire spot.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Sky McAlpine’s choice.
ACERS: Not just for autumn.
TAKE A SEAT: A seat in the garden, that is.
THE AMALFI COAST: Our international property special looks at one of Italy’s most precious places.
STARS: Grab your telescope.
INTERIORS: A bath with a view.
And much more