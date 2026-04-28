Avengers (and other heroes), assemble. It's a super Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 28, 2026

Today is National Superhero Day — which we thought was worth gently marking with a themed Quiz of the Day.

Christopher Reeve as flying Superman
Christopher Reeve (1952–2004) was a Juilliard-trained actor who famously bulked up from 77kg to 96kg for his iconic role in 'Superman' (1978).
(Image credit: Alamy)
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The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published on weekdays at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.