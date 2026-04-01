War with emus, washing lions and flying penguins. Find out what's true and what's an April Fool in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 1
Some things are stranger than fiction. Others are just fiction. Can you tell which is which?
in Features
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
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Digital Commissioning Editor
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.