War with emus, washing lions and flying penguins. Find out what's true and what's an April Fool in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 1

Some things are stranger than fiction. Others are just fiction. Can you tell which is which?

An emu bird runs at speed away from a rural road, in outback Australia.
Emu. The scourge of Australia's military?
(Image credit: Getty Images/Naomi Rahim)
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The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
James Fisher
James Fisher
Digital Commissioning Editor

James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.