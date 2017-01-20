Donald Trump Inauguration: A look back at 100 years of change at The White House

Exactly 100 years ago Country Life magazine was granted extraordinary access to The White House.

With Donald Trump about to become the building’s newest resident, we take a look at what it was like then and how it has changed today.

It’s fascinating to see what has changed. Te cabinet room, for example, was completely rebuilt in 1934, hence the major difference. You’ll also notice that the desk has changed; the current desk – known as ‘The Resolute Desk’ – was first brought into the Oval Office in JFK’s administration.

But it’s even more fascinating to see what has remained the same. The Main Entrance Hall, for example, remains a carbon copy of what existed 100 years ago – right down to the choice of vegetation.

As for what it will look like in another hundred years?

Who can say. Many, however, will breathe a sigh of relief if we even make it through the next four years without the Roosevelt Room being turned into a gift shop and and the Rose Garden paved over to provide a new parking facility…

These pictures are part of the Country Life Picture Library’s incredible collection – the modern day images are all provided by Whitehouse.gov or The Library of Congress.

The White House North Front (aka North Portico)

The White House Main Entrance Hall

The Cabinet Room

The East Room

The White House and gardens

The President’s desk

The White House South Front (aka South Portico)

The White House State Dining Room

General view of The White House



