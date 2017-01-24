Frosty Britain: 18 magical photographs from across the frozen countryside

We asked you to send us your photographs of the beautiful scenes around the country over the past few days. The results have been fabulous.

Over the past week or so Britain has been hit by dry, icy weather which has transformed the countryside in spectacularly beautiful ways.

And some of Country Life’s readers have shared their glorious pictures with us via our Facebook page.

Warmer weather will shortly be on its way, according to forecasters – but thanks to the efforts of these contributors we’ll remember the beauty of ‘Frosty Britain’ for some time to come.

– – –

Callum Finn’s sunrise near Harrogate was a wonder to behold

Here is Siobhan Lancaster’s dog Drogo enjoying his own snowy little castle

Juliette Newton’s photographs of Sutton Park in Royal Sutton Coldfield were all taken by her whilst walking her black Labrador, Miss Bess. No filters, no Photoshopping, just stunning natural beauty of Britain.

Paul Quagliana of our sister title Shooting Times came across this extraordinary frozen fungi in the New Forest

Louise Petano-Heathcote took this picture on the Icknield Way in the Chilterns

Andy Thomas’s beautiful sunrise got him in poetic mood: ‘When I look up at the sky I can see it streaked with vapour trails shining bright in the dawn light, they reminded me of shattered ice on a pond.’

Will Bayram sent us a picture of his dogs, Oscar and Hugo, at the Royal Artillery Shoot

Ben Landricombe’s early morning image of Devon is simply beautiful

Here is Sharron Higgins’s beagle, Darcy, chasing rabbits in a Devon churchyard

Victoria Naish sent us this picture of her horse on a chilly morning

And finally, this haunting picture came from Ronnie Wyburgh Davis