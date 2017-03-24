Sotheby’s experts to appraise your antiques during Meissen event at Cliveden

A team of experts from Sotheby's will be giving appraisals of antiques during an event organised by porcelain maker Meissen at the beautiful Cliveden House.

Meissen is Europe’s oldest porcelain manufacturer, having been founded in 1710, and they’re running an event at the iconic Berkshire property to launch their latest collection.

But rather than just show off their latest creations, Meissen have arranged for members of the public who are attending the launch to get their treasures examined by staff from the famous auction house, including specialist European ceramics expert Richard Hird.

Also on hand will be Hakan Rosenius, designer of the new “Meissen for Asprey” collection which is being launched by Asprey at the same time.

Tickets to attend cost £99, with a discount for Cliveden Club members. The price includes a champagne reception and a three-course meal with wine that has been put together by Cliveden’s chef André Garrett. You can book online at Cliveden’s website.