Country Life rounds up the best things to see, do and book this week: visit an RSPB reserve in Kent, enjoy dinner and dancing in East Yorkshire or enjoy an exhibition in London.

Exhibition

Until February 26 ‘Angela Harding: Flights of Memory’, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, West Yorkshire. Largest solo exhibition by Angela Harding, featuring prints and paintings inspired by British wildlife. All works will be for sale

(01924 832631; www.ysp.co.uk)

Until March 1 ‘Maps and the 20th Century: Drawing the Line’, British Library, Euston Road, London NW1. From the original sketch of the London Underground to satellite imagery and secret spy maps, discover 100 years of advancements in technology and what it means to have your every move mapped today. Full-price tickets £12

(01937 546546; www.bl.uk)

School open day

January 28 All Hallows School Open Morning, Cranmore Hall, Shepton Mallet, Somerset. Staff and pupils will be on hand to give tours and answer questions at this Catholic prep school located 30 minutes from Bath. 9.30am–12pm

(www.allhallowsschool.co.uk; 01749 881600)

Gardens

Until February 19 Winter Sculpture Exhibition, RHS Garden Rosemoor, Great Torrington, Devon. Pick a trail through the garden and see how many sculptures you can discover—most pieces on show are for sale. Admission from £5

(www.rhs.org.uk/rosemoor; 01805 626810)

Ball

January 17 Bang Bang Ball, Willerby Manor Hotel, Hull, East Yorkshire. Champagne reception, three-course meal and dancing with the GWCT. Tickets £49.50. Email Amelia Dales at bangbang@gmail.com

(01482 631066; www.gwct.org.uk)

Point-to-point

January 8 West Percy at Alnwick, Northumberland. First race at 12.30pm. Other fixtures include Larkhill Racing Club at Larkhill, Wiltshire (first race at 12pm), and North Cornwall at Wadebridge, Cornwall (first race at 11.30am). For weather reports and form guide, telephone 09068 446061

(www.pointtopoint.co.uk)

Wildlife

January 11 Reserve Visit: RSPB Dungeness, Kent. See waterfowl, waders, goldeneyes, egrets and, hopefully, bitterns on this guided excursion. 10.30am–12:30pm, tickets from £7

(01797 320588; www.rspb.org.uk)

Book now

January 26 ‘The Fight for Beauty: Our Path to a Better Future’, Duke Street Church, Richmond- upon-Thames, Surrey. Public lecture with Dame Fiona Reynolds, Master of Emmanuel College, Cambridge, in support of the Environment Trust. Dame Fiona examines our landscape, Nature, farming and urbanisation in a passionate call to arms. Tickets from £7.50

(020–8891 5455; www.environmenttrust.co.uk)