If you didn't manage to get tickets before they sold out, you can still enjoy the Chelsea Flower Show.
Every year, Chelsea Flower Show tickets sell out several weeks in advance – this year, they had all gone by the end of the first week in May.
If you want to buy tickets for 2018, you’d best put a note in your diary now and get on to it next March.
How to get last-minute tickets
If you’re desperate to get this week, some of the online ticketing sites have availability – if you don’t mind paying well over the face value of £35, that is.
Stubhub and Viagogo both have tickets for sale at the time of writing for various time slots during the week, starting from around £150.
How to watch on TV
The BBC has daily coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show:
- WEEKDAY AFTERNOONS: BBC1 there is a daily Chelsea Flower Show programme from 3.45pm-4.30pm from Monday 21 May to Friday 25 May inclusive.
- WEEKDAY EVENINGS: For those not able to watch during the day, on BBC1 there is a daily Chelsea Flower show programme from 7.30pm-8pm, followed by another on BBC2 from 8pm-9pm, every day from Monday 21 May to Friday 25 May.
- WEEKEND: On Saturday 26 May, the final day of the show, there is another programme on BBC2 from 8pm-9pm.
In addition, we’ll be featuring some of the best displays from the show throughout the week.