Chalet chic accessories for your home

Amelia Thorpe chooses furniture and accessories that will add some chalet chic to your home.
Deer Antoinette
£645, Carola van Dyke
01424 425920; www.carolavandyke.com
Sheppy cream short-wool sheepskin beanbag
£695, Habitat
0344 499 4686; www.habitat.co.uk
Tyrol F2244001 cotton fabric
£237.60m, Pierre Frey
020–7376 5599; www.pierrefrey.com
St. Moritz Cresta Run poster
£395, Pullman Editions
020–7730 0547; www.pullmaneditions.com
Cowhide rug
£495, Barker & Stonehouse
www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk; 0333 331 7487
Murciana goat-hair armchair in Fawn,
£625, OKA
0333 004 2042; www.oka.com
Fox-fur cushion
£535, William & Son
020– 7493 8385; www.williamandson.com
Deer damask wallpaper in Claret Gold
£81 per roll, Barneby Gates
01672 560240; www.barnebygates.com
Bison coffee table
£1,150, Abigail Ahern
020–7354 8181; www.abigailahern.com
Horn pen pot
£19.50, Joanna Wood
020– 7730 5064; www.joannawood.co.uk
