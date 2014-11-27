Chanel to set up shop in Mayfair’s Burlington Arcade

Chanel is set to make its mark on Mayfair’s Burlington Arcade as this month sees the opening of five new residences says Hetty Chidwick.

Milliner Maison Michel, lingerie label Eres, watchmakers Bell & Ross and the cashmere brand Barrie are set to open in the next few months as well as Chanel itself opening a stand alone store selling fragrance and cosmetics.

The cashmere brand, Barrie was rescued by the French fashion house two years ago and now employs nearly 200 people in Hawick, Scotland, with plans to employ more as Chanel develops and invests in the brand. They will be the first to open in the arcade this month.

“Our goal is to provide the highest-quality tenants,” said Melissa Gliatta, executive vice president at Thor Equities owner of Burlington Arcade “No matter who you are, when you walk through the arcade there’s something for you, I think it’s important to us to make sure we have a nice mix.”

The Arcade has housed some of the most luxurious fashion and jewellery houses since 1819 and this handful of new stores will transform the arcade and ensure it’s status remains as one of the top shopping destinations in the capital.