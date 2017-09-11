Goodwood Revival: 27 beautiful images which will make you wish you’d been there this weekend Country Life September 11, 2017 0shares 0shares And if you were actually there? These lovely pictures will bring it all back. 1/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Beautiful cars on the move… Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 2/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 …or in their garages… Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 3/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 …and fans in period dress. The three essentials of the Goodwood Revival. Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 4/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Sir Jackie Stewart, a regular attendee and an ambassador for sponsors Rolex, during the Ecurie Ecosse tribute parade. Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 5/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Each morning a colourful parade of over 125 Fiat 500s opened the 2017 Goodwood Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 6/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 7/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 8/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 9/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 The vintage fashion show at the Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 10/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Cars weren’t the only means of transport available… Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 11/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 12/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Get them started early! Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 13/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 TVR chose the Goodwood Revival to launch their new V8 sports car Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 14/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 There was a tribute to the Scottish Ecurie Ecosse team, which twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with their D-Type Jaguars, at the revival. Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 15/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 The Ecurie Ecosse at the 2017 Goodwood Revival Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 16/27 Goodwood Revival The Goodwood Trophy, for cars which raced between 1930 and 1950 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 17/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Sir Jackie Stewart – 78 years old and still racing! 18/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Sir Jackie Steward driving in the 1957 British Grand Prix memorial at the Goodwood Revival. Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 19/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 20/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Another view of the Fiat 500 track parade Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 21/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 In eighty years time, will this young lad be racing here as a big name of the past? Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 22/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 23/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 The Jaguar D-Type demonstration Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 24/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 25/27 Goodwood Revival Beautiful cars on the move… Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 26/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif 27/27 Goodwood Revival 2017 A police Fiat 500? Super-cool, but the average thief would fancy their chances of outrunning it on a half-decent bicycle, surely? Credit: ©Rolex/Guillaume Mégevand/Nick Dungan/Jad Sherif