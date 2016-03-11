Indices to Country Life articles

You can buy indices to all articles published in Country Life - The Cumulative Index
The Country Life Index of articles lists everything published by Country Life, since 1897, in one place.
The Country Life Picture Library each year produces indices to articles published by Country Life. The Cumulative Index, which lists all articles on country houses and gardens since 1897, is available to buy at £40.
Half-yearly indices, listing all articles and authors, are available to buy at £40 each. All three indices may be purchased together for £80 (including VAT, postage and packing).
To order send an email to CLPictureLibrary@timeinc.com or telephone + 44 (0)1252 555 092.
