Sherlock Holmes hits a milestone – test yourself with the ultimate Sherlock quiz

Two major Sherlock Holmes anniversaries are coming up – take our quiz to see how much you know about the world's most famous fictional sleuth.

The first ever Sherlock Holmes story, A Study in Scarlet, was published 130 years ago, in the November 1887 edition of the long-defunct Beeton’s magazine.

Arthur Conan Doyle had based his character on a doctor he’d met during his medical training, and the writer was still working as a GP in Southsea when he got the story published.

It didn’t make much of a splash, initially, but was successful enough that the story was later published in book form, and Conan Doyle began to have a few more stories accepted – notably by Strand magazine, where the great detective at 221b Baker Street first came to prominence.

And it was a collection of those Strand stories which propelled Sherlock Holmes into a global phenomenon. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes collected 12 short stories together, and was published 125 years ago on 14 October 1892.

To mark these two anniversaries we have 25 questions all about the world’s most famous sleuth – take the test, and share your result with your friends.

Your quizmaster is Tim Symonds, author of five Sherlock Holmes novels – the latest of which, Sherlock Holmes And The Nine-Dragon Sigil, is out now.