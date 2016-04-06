Country Life April 6 2016

Our interiors special this month covers spring storage, beautiful rugs, wallpaper and we take a peep inside Skye Gyngell’s kitchen.

Country Life also visits Raynham Hall in Norfolk, the gardens at Feeringbury Manor in Essex, and learn all about a Scottish restoration with a difference. Plus the best umbrellas, and new trees for Regent’s Park.

** Richard Hewlings describes the transformation of Raynham Hall in Norfolk and its present revival as a family home

** Jodie Jones explores the gardens at Feeringbury Manor in Essex, which have developed over four decades

** INTERIORS: Lapicida, Piers von Westenholz’s Paris apartment, spring storage, the latest news, rugs, and wallpaper

** Mary Miers visits Tom Helme’s Scottish retreat for tips on reviving a historic interior with sensitivity and innovation

** Skye Gyngell shares her kitchen design secrets

** Britain’s best umbrellas

** London’s Regent’s Park may soon have new cherry trees— Stephen Desmond takes a closer look