Country Life May 16 2018 is our special commemorative issue to celebrate the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s an enormous magazine, weighing in at some 264 pages, with dozens of features and stories covering the Royal Wedding and much, much more.

Among the features, we’ve in-depth profiles on both Prince Harry and his new bride.

We also take a look at the illustrious history of Anglo-American marriages.

Our architecture editor John Goodall takes a look at St George’s Chapel, where the ceremony takes place, while Emma Hughes profiles 10 other women who, like Meghan Markle, are making an impact on the world.

We’ve also a a feature on an extraordinary Victorian mansion which owes a huge amount to investment from Indiana.

Here’s what else you can expect in the Country Life May 16 2018 edition:

CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW: Once the Royal Wedding dust settles, we’ll be straight into the year’s biggest garden show. Mark Griffiths gives his tips on what to look out for.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Garden writer and broadcaster Monty Don makes his choice.

THEATRE: Michael Billington takes a look at the Royal Family’s treatment on stage.

GARDENS: George Plumptre looks at Hazelby House in Berkshire.

BRILLIANT BEAGLES: Meghan Markle’s favourite dogs have plenty of followers around the world.

THE JACKDAW: Ian Morton on a bird which has a strange affinity with man.

AUDI RS4: Our motoring correspondent Charles Rangeley-Wilson on a car that’s akin to a rocketship masquerading as a family estate.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The false eyeball maker.