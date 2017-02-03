Hetty Chidwick explores a polo enthusiast's dream hotel in Berkshire - one which was the setting for an elegant recent Frontispiece shoot in Country Life.

What it is

An impressively luxurious yet relaxed country house hotel with an equine centre and polo grounds. Next to Windsor Great Park, it’s just a stone’s throw from London.

It’s a beautiful place: Country Life used it as the setting for the Frontispiece photoshoot with Miss Grace Jacob in the February 1, 2017 issue of the magazine.

The History

Dating back to 1776, Coworth has an impressive history. The racing-mad 17th Earl of Derby lived there from 1899. And in the mid 1980s the founder of Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason took over to develop its first polo field. In 2001 it was taken over by Dorchester Collection, and since then it has turned into a highly successful hotel and spa with a strong celebrity following.

Sleep

All the 70 rooms are divine but why not go for the best and head for a Mansion House Executive suite? Stunning views, reception area, four-poster king size bed and copper roll top baths. A night in such surroundings with a DVD and a meal from room service is probably the ultimate night of self-indulgent relaxation.



Eat

The hotel has a new and impressively young Executive Chef, Adam Smith, 29, who has been shaking up the culinary scene — he’s been described as ‘one to watch’ by Michel Roux Sr. At the main restaurant, classic British food is presented in a stunningly modern way, with every dish hosting such clever flavour combinations that each mouthful was a conversation point. This is certainly a place to take someone special. Tasting menu £95 per person.

Play

The only hotel in the UK where you can learn, practice and watch polo, its polo fields are amongst some of the best in the world. Newly launched is the Ultimate Polo Experience, priced from £1,010, a fully tailor-made package to teach you to play the game with expert guidance at every step.

You’ll be given a thorough introduction to the world of polo with an England Team member over cocktails then some top notch teaching to help you get up and hitting a ball within a day. Later you can relax in the hotel with an overnight stay plus breakfast all included in the package.

Local attractions

The famous Wentworth Golf Club is nearby, one of the finest in the country. They allow guests to play the three 18-hole championship golf courses during their stay. Wentworth tee times are priced at £110 for Coworth Park guests.

Pets

No pets are allowed in the hotel but they offer equine check in from £35 a day. No need to spend a night away from your beloved steed.

Quirky fact

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra stayed there in 1879 and 1883 to enjoy the racing at nearby Ascot.

Prices and booking

Double rooms start from £330 including breakfast. To make a booking or for further information contact 01344 876600 or reservations.CPA@dorchestercollection.com or visit www.dorchestercollection.com/en/ascot/coworth-park.