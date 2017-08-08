A Cornwall getaway that’s perfect for Poldark fans

They can't promise a shirtless Aidan Turner, but the landscape around this Cornish hotel is the real deal.

With the latest series of the BBC’s Poldark having finished at the weekend, fans of this hugely popular drama will no doubt be on the lookout for a way to get their fix of the stunning scenery that’s the hallmark of the programme.

Poldark was shot all across Cornwall – the BBC’s website has a terrific rundown of some of the locations used – with the programme’s makers apparently being inspired following a visit to the Bedruthan Steps (pictured above).

And if you share that love of this part of the world, the Bedruthan Hotel & Spa has a terrific offer: they are holding a ‘Walking Week’ at the end of September which takes in some of the magnificent countryside around this beautiful part of the world between Newquay and Padstow.

It’s a four-day break which includes three guided walks led by Steve Crummay, a local conservationist with over thirty years of experience working in Cornwall. The walks take in dramatic coastline, abandoned tin mines and iconic Celtic monuments, with Steve explaining the history and geology of the county.

Maps, compasses, packed lunches and waterproofs are all provided by the hotel. The break also includes breakfast and dinner each night in the Wild Cafe and use of the hotel’s various pools and spa facilities.

The four-night break costs from £442 per person (based on two sharing) – see the Bedruthan Hotel’s website for more details.