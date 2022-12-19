Country Life’s 10 best architecture stories of 2022

A 'heaven on earth in the Cotswolds' and the library of your dreams are among the best this year.

Hall Place in West Meon, Hampshire, is currently the home of Michael and Claudia Langdon. Yet for many years it was owned by the grandparents of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, and was specially chosen by her for coverage in her guest-edited issue of Country Life.

Read the full article.

Jeremy Musson visited a house that was beloved of William Morris, the poet, designer and founding father of the conservation movement.

Read the full article.

Back in March we published our updated list of the finest architects in Britain — the people you need to go to for serious work on a country house.

Read the full article.

In June, Timothy Connor explained more about the home of the Viscount and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, the Dorset home that is one of our most celebrated manor houses.

Read the full article.

We don’t have a yachts editor — perhaps next year — but architecture editor John Goodall was more than happy to go aboard HMY Britannia to tell its unique story.

Read the full article.

Incredible stuff in the form of an Elizabethan house that was remodelled by an Edwardian industrialist who created superb interiors in the aesthetic of the Dutch Masters.

Read the full article.

Just last month we looked at the house — including the sumptuous library — of a building whose survival is an extraodrinary quirk of history when so many similar places were razed to the ground.

Read the full article.

Nowhere lost more great country houses that Lincolnshire during the 20th century — but this one remains, and is in splendid shape.

Read the full article.

London would look very different had it not been for the widespread demolition of Georgian architecture in the 20th century. John Martin Robinson took a look back at what was lost and what was fortunately saved.

Read the full article.

After Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral in September 2022, we revisited Mary Miers’ fascinating piece from a decade previously about this true home-from-home for the royal family.

Read the full article.

Quite simply one of the outstanding palaces of Baroque Europe, planned as both a residence and national monument, was the subject of John Goodall’s piece in the summer.

Read the full article.