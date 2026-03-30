How did a staircase from this Reformation-era country house end up on the other side of the world?

Beaudesert Hall (beaudesert meaning ‘beautiful wilderness’) was situated on the southern flank of Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, and had been in the same family since it had been gifted by Henry VIII to Sir William Paget, in 1546.

Over the years, the hall had, like any home, been modernised, extended and tweaked as it was handed down through the generations. So, therefore, it was only natural that when the Charles Paget, 6th Marquess of Anglesey, inherited the pile in 1905, he deemed it necessary to put his own stamp on things.

The exterior of Beaudesert was not being as lovingly cared for as the interior at the time of Country Life’s 1919 visit. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

The Great Hall was a recreation by Captain Harry Lindsay. The 24-foot-long oak table itself was acquired from a sale at Holme Lacy, where is was used by the servants. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

He implemented a programme of renovations, redecoration and repairs — as well as bringing the building bang up-to-date with the installation of some new-fangled electricity. And he was on the verge of moving in when disaster struck.

In November 1909, a fire, believed to have been triggered by the newly-installed wiring, took hold in the servant’s quarters. Despite swift action from the local fire brigade, 15 rooms were badly damaged. Luck, however, was, believe it or not, on Paget's side. The weather that night was still, and the property shrouded in fog, which fortuitously stopped the fire spreading further.

You could have forgiven him for calling it quits — especially as he had also inherited the equally-sizeable Plas Newydd on Anglesey at the same time as Beaudesert — but he was determined to turn the latter into his family home.