The best country houses for sale this week

Catch up on the best houses that have come up for sale via Country Life in the last few weeks.

A compact rural estate including a handsome and historic Listed 5 bed farmhouse, outbuildings & separate cottage. Approx. 71 acres. Available for sale as a whole or in lots.

For sale with HJ Burt. See more pictures and details about this property.

Lying in a private but accessible location near Tadcaster, half-way between Leeds and York, this 12,000 sq ft home is one of the finest properties in the area, sitting within 34 acres of attractive parkland yet benefitting from excellent access.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Longsleddale Estate is a beautifully situated lakeland property offering hundreds of acres of land, hunting rights and significant hydro-electric income. The property includes a listed stone-built farmhouse at the centre, and lies within one of the most accessible yet unspoilt dales in the National Park. Available in 4 lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive Edwardian country home.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding riverside house in a magical setting within its own peninsula estate on the River Dart.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional country house near Dorchester, set in private grounds, designed by Percy Morley Holder.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial country house of Georgian characteristics and proportions with glorious and uninterrupted views across the rural Hampshire landscape.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Historic hall of considerable character.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant Grade II* listed, predominantly Georgian house set amidst glorious grounds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Idyllic family home on the edge of Exmoor.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A lovely Georgian house close to Glasgow.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding private equestrian estate in a convenient location to the west of London.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A three bedroom detached former lock keeper’s cottage with parking, landscaped gardens, a courtyard garden and panoramic views.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding country residence in parkland, approached over a quarter of a mile tree-lined drive.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent four bed country home, village location, three reception rooms, conservatory, double garage and beautiful gardens.

For sale with Fine & Country (Eden Estate Agents) via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A detached cottage situated in grounds of 0.6 of an acre with outstanding views over the surrounding countryside for many miles.

For sale with Meacock & Jones via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

“Peace & privacy” – charming four bed country cottage in a peaceful, secluded valley; ideally placed for Malvern and Ledbury.

For sale with Grant & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive seven bed modern family home with over 7000 sq. ft. of accommodation, set in a rural location with far-reaching views.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Dating from the 17th Century this beautiful, Grade II listed cottage is in one of the most desirable villages in Oxfordshire.

For sale with Scott Fraser via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful country home of over 6,000 square feet set within the heart of the very pretty Stirlingshire village of Killearn, surrounded by lovely formal gardens stretching to around an acre.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful character home offering extensive accommodation with mature gardens, ample parking and station nearby (approx. 4 miles).

For sale with Keats via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Pound Cottage is a beautifully presented Grade II listed property in the heart of the popular village of Bromham.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed 17th Century part thatched four bedroom cottage with double garage, in a plot of 0.37 acres with country views.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superbly presented four bedroom detached residence, renovated to a high standard, with views of the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Clee Tompkinson Francis via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wonderful six bed Georgian house with lovely views of Dartmoor, a two bed cottage, large garden and outbuildings, in 1.8 acres.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A 5000 sq.ft. south facing Victorian country house in grounds of over an acre. 7 beds, 3 receptions, paddock.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome 17th Century farmhouse and barns set in approximately two acres.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning detached Grade II listed family home set in this idyllic position with stupendeous views.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A colonial style, four bed country cottage, 0.5 of an acre, swimming pool, outbuildings, triple bay cart lodge, office and wash room.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Well-presented four bed period family home with versatile barn/annexe, situated in a popular rural village.

For sale with Grant & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive six bedroom Victorian home in the heart of Matfield offering gardens with a paved terraced and a vegetable garden.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

This wonderful Grade ll* listed double house dates back to 1726 and offers exceptional lateral entertaining space, in one of Westminster’s most desirable enclaves.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Immaculate landmark coastal property with panoramic views to Blakeney Point.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Village house on a grand scale and constructed to a high specification, located between York and Harrogate.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial and versatile six bed family home with gardens, three cottages, circa 5 acres of land and equestrian facilities.

For sale with Youngs RPS via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Highland Perthshire estate on the banks of Loch Rannoch. About 100.2 acres. Principal house with five cottages.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique Grade I listed house of outstanding proportions, finished to an exacting standard, with rolling countryside views.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An Arts and Crafts designed family home with stunning gardens and grounds in a delightfully unspoilt Warwickshire village.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming family home set in private grounds directly adjoining Ilkley Moor with stunning views of Wharfedale. EPC E.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful detached Grade II listed thatched cottage with charming gardens, parking and a timber carport with useful room above.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Spectacular edge of village house in Ottery St Mary.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

The ultimate gateway into Jersey’s unique lifestyle without the usual housing process.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rare opportunity to purchase an iconic property in St Brelade with the best views out west.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An iconic masterpiece in St George’s Hill.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

High quality links golf course on Scotland’s famous Ayrshire coast, with adjoining Residential Development Opportunity

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding country house, immaculately restored in an idyllic setting in beautiful North Dorset.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique opportunity to acquire an historic and handsome ten bedroomed manor house situated just over the River Thames from Chelsea

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superlative back to brick renovation and extension of a handsome Victorian end of terrace house in the heart of Notting Hill.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

The sale offers a rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest properties in the area lying within attractive parkland yet benefitting from excellent access. There is enormous scope for a variety of uses ranging from private residential occupation, care home, retirement village, residential development or commercial use, subject to gaining necessary planning consent.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent renovated Grade I listed historic Country House dating from the early C18 designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A famous Newmarket stud farm with an impressive record.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

For sale by auction this 8 bedroom detached Grade II listed house is set in 3.2 acres of grounds.

For sale with Auction House Essex. See more pictures and details about this property.

The quintessential country retreat.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome former rectory.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive Grade II property set in parkland.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculate Rectory with far reaching views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Country home with stunning Exmoor views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A private estate, at the heart of which is a substantial and impressive country house together with lodge and cottage, set within 52 acres beautifully positioned in the picturesque Lune Valley.

For sale with Davis & Bowring. See more pictures and details about this property.

Majestic family home on the Fowey Estuary.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Private waterfront retreat overlooking Fowey.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

The ideal family home.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A listed family house with stunning interiors.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming former mill.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Desirable house in a unique and exclusive rural location close to Stow on the Wold.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculate house with a dramatic view.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Occupying an amazing rural Cotswold setting.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A quintessential Cotswold house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superb Victorian home

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Cotswold country estate with wonderful views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Within striking distance of Cheltenham.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculately presented town house on the edge of Cirencester.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Georgian farmhouse with a games room.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A listed house on the edge of the Badminton Estate.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Historic and spacious farmhouse.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Edge of village Georgian house with views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated within extensive gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

The house of one’s dreams with unlimited potential.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome house, with beautiful gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented country house with land and superb facilities in a wonderful rural position

For sale with Fisher German. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique opportunity to acquire this historic former Archdeacon’s house off the Cathedral Close in Hereford.

For sale with Fisher German. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Grade II Listed Tudor manor house with planning and listed building consent to renovate, in all about 9.15 acres

For sale with Fisher German. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive and very spacious maisonette, laid out over three floors and forming part of a Grade II* listed building, located in the heart of the Cathedral Close.

For sale with Myddleton Major. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive listed Cotswold farmhouse.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sensationally positioned near St Ives, a modernised manor house set in 2.5 acres with a detached cottage and orangery enjoying sublime and uninterrupted sea views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rejuvenated Scottish Baronial Mansion House recently renovated to the highest of standards, with the opportunity to personalise the final stage of a unique conservation project.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated in Burnham-on-Crouch, one of the finest waterside properties on the East Coast, enjoying spectacular views and a third of a mile frontage to the River Crouch. Available as a whole or in 2 lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Idyllic farm set in the Hambleden Valley.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Detached village house backing onto private parkland situated in the heart of this attractive mid-Essex village – no chain.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A 1920s Arts & Crafts style country house surrounded by grounds with equestrian facilities and views over the Southern Downs.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Georgian house in a private setting on the edge of the village with adjacent outbuildings.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant, detached Georgian residence with a separate two bedroom annexe, beautiful gardens and outstanding Dartmoor views.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A classic Georgian listed village house on the River Pang.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylish five bed family home with annexe, located in a stunning rural setting with approx. 15 acres of woodland and paddocks.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb six bed Georgian country house, period features, idyllic grounds, approx. 2 acres, wonderful views, close to National Park.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning late Victorian former Rectory located in a beautiful and tranquil position hidden from view. Recently refurbished.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylish detached and renovated Cotswold stone family home, within walking distance of the heart of Chipping Campden.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Impressive Tudor country house in riverside setting.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Holmwood is a distinguished, Grade II listed Georgian country house overlooking well maintained gardens with stunning elevated views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome country house and cottages in an enviable location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.