Five outstanding properties, from 3,000 acres in Wales to Robert Plant's old home, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
Buckinghamshire — £4.5 million
Listed Grade II, nestled in picturesque Dorney Village and with 10 bedrooms in total, there is much to love about 17th century Boveney Court.
A great location, for a start, beautiful gardens and grounds and a full refurbishment all elevate this delightful property into a standout family home that's just down the road from one of the country's best schools.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Three cottages, farmland, woodland and a wealth of natural capital. That's the dream at the Nannau estate near Dolgellau. At 3,784 acres, here is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most significant holdings in the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Is there anything prettier than an ivy-clad home bursting with exterior colour? We don't think so, and The Argoed — a seven-bedroom home in the Wye Valley — is a sublime example.
Visited by Charles I during the Civil War, the home is steeped in a wealth of former owners, including Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, and Beatrice Webb of the Fabian Society. The interiors and living spaces are sublime.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hope House is a 'distinguished family home in a highly sought after village,' says lead agent Lindsay Cuthill. We are inclined to agree. A picture-postcard of Englishness in East Coker, the property offers seven bedrooms and more than two acres of splendid gardens. Divine.
For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.
We love a home with endless potential. Step forward Aldsworth House near Emsworth. Already on offer are nine bedrooms, outstanding period interiors, stunning gardens, a swimming pool, fives court, an engine house (for all your engine needs) and a coach house. From there, the world is your oyster.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Ben Randall: Why your dog behaves for some people, but not others
Award-winning dog trainer Ben Randall shares his advice with Country Life readers on one of the most common questions he gets asked.
By Ben Randall Published
-
Lotus Emira Turbo SE: If you want to experience the last 'real' Lotus, now is the time
As Lotus goes fully electric, we take out its last petrol offering, the Emira, to see if the spirit of Chapman is still alive.
By Simon De Burton Published
-
A villa from paradise on Koh Samui where the pool might be bigger than the house
Situated on the Samujana Estate, a filming location for the White Lotus, Villa 24 has got it all
By James Fisher Published
-
A six bedroom Grade II-listed hall set in eight acres of serene grounds in Norfolk
Brandiston Hall can trace its origins to the 17th century, but has been sensitively refurbished by its current owners.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Flower power: Garden features that could add the most value to your home
A nice garden is good for the mind, the soul and, apparently, your wallet.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Uniquely unique? The Yorkshire grain silos transformed into a home that's a symphony in glass, steel and curves
Amid the beautiful countryside of North Yorkshire, on the edge of the Castle Howard Estate, The Silos is a property for which the word 'house' simply doesn't cut it. And that's not the only way in which it's made us throw out the dictionary.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Graham Norton's elegant East London home hits the market, and it's just as wonderful as you would expect
The four-bedroom home in Wapping should be studied for how well it uses two separate spaces to create a home of immense character and utility.
By James Fisher Published
-
About time: The fastest and slowest moving housing markets revealed
New research by Zoopla has shown where it's easy to sell and where it will take quite a while to find a buyer.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
A wisteria clad hall built by one of the founders of the Bank of England
Come for the history of Old Hall. Stay for the interesting interiors.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A gorgeous Scottish cottage with contemporary interiors on the bonny banks of the River Tay
Carnliath on the edge of Strathtay is a delightful family home set in sensational scenery.
By James Fisher Published