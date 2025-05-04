Five outstanding properties, from 3,000 acres in Wales to Robert Plant's old home, as seen in Country Life

Buckinghamshire — £4.5 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Listed Grade II, nestled in picturesque Dorney Village and with 10 bedrooms in total, there is much to love about 17th century Boveney Court.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A great location, for a start, beautiful gardens and grounds and a full refurbishment all elevate this delightful property into a standout family home that's just down the road from one of the country's best schools.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gwynned — £15 million

(Image credit: Savills)

Three cottages, farmland, woodland and a wealth of natural capital. That's the dream at the Nannau estate near Dolgellau. At 3,784 acres, here is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most significant holdings in the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Monmouthshire — £2.6 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Is there anything prettier than an ivy-clad home bursting with exterior colour? We don't think so, and The Argoed — a seven-bedroom home in the Wye Valley — is a sublime example.

(Image credit: Knight frank)

Visited by Charles I during the Civil War, the home is steeped in a wealth of former owners, including Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, and Beatrice Webb of the Fabian Society. The interiors and living spaces are sublime.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £2.85 million

(Image credit: Blue Book Agency)

Hope House is a 'distinguished family home in a highly sought after village,' says lead agent Lindsay Cuthill. We are inclined to agree. A picture-postcard of Englishness in East Coker, the property offers seven bedrooms and more than two acres of splendid gardens. Divine.

For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £2.65 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

We love a home with endless potential. Step forward Aldsworth House near Emsworth. Already on offer are nine bedrooms, outstanding period interiors, stunning gardens, a swimming pool, fives court, an engine house (for all your engine needs) and a coach house. From there, the world is your oyster.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.