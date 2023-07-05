Win a two-night stay at Hotel Tresanton and a Fortnum & Mason hamper

The British summer has finally arrived!

To celebrate the long, sunny days that lie ahead, Country Life is running a competition to give you a chance to win one of two wonderful prizes.

First up is a weekend away at the glorious Hotel Tresanton in the charming village of St Mawes on the south coast of Cornwall. It’s a truly delightful place created by Olga Polizzi, which hugs the rugged coast and dips its toes in the Atlantic. In the 25 years since the hotel opened, it’s earned a reputation as one of the finest, and most dramatic places to stay in the country.

The prize covers a two-night stay for two people sharing a double room, including bed, breakfast and dinner for two — with a bottle of wine — on one of the evenings. It also guarantees a sea view: every single one of the 30 rooms (each individually-designed by Olga) looks out over the English Channel.

The other prize is entirely different, yet remains a quintessential English experience: a wonderful hamper from Fortnum & Mason, full of sumptuous treats ideal for a summer picnic. The £185 Fortnum’s Hamper offers a true taste of the iconic store’s famed food halls, from a musical biscuit tin and delightful preserves to bottles of white, red and bubbly.

The only problem you’ll have is who to share it with: will you take it with you to a summer opera? A long weekend by the beach? Or perhaps you can dip in to it throughout the weeks ahead, in the (unfortunately rather likely) event that we have a few rainy days when you’ll need cheering up.

To enter, answer this simple question and complete the form with your details. The first answer to be picked at random will get their choice between the prizes; the second correct entrant will receive the other prize.

Competition terms and conditions

The competition closes 5 August 2023. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: futureplc.com/ competition-rules. Entries must be received by midnight on 9 August 2023 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be two winners; the first to be drawn at random will be able to choose between the two prizes as specified; the second will receive the other prize. The Hotel Tresanton prize is a two-night stay for two people sharing a double room at Hotel Tresanton, including breakfast on both mornings, and dinner for two on one of the evenings to include a bottle of wine chosen by the hotel’s sommelier. The stay is subject to availability, excludes Bank Holidays, Christmas and New Year, and is otherwise valid until 31st March 2024. Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.