Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Me, myself and I

Bearing in mind Wordsworth’s ‘bliss of solitude’, Laura Parker explores the pros and cons of going it alone in both the animal and human kingdoms

The gall of it!

Deborah Nicholls-Lee gets to grips with galls, those intriguing appendages of Nature whose looks range from the gloriously beautiful… to the grotesque

Keep your eye on the ball

Queen Charlotte’s Ball remains a highlight of the Society calendar after more than 200 years, as Eleanor Doughty discovers

Magazine spread from Country Life 27 August 2025

To the manner born

Rather than being a leftover from a bygone age, etiquette should evolve to reflect modern life, argues William Hanson

Border terrors

Charles Quest-Ritson looks at what we can learn from the best borders in the business, from Great Dixter to RHS Wisley

Baron von Pfetten’s favourite painting

The MFH and diplomat on a 16th-century East vs West tapestry

A city of spires and towers

In the second of two articles, John Goodall charts the recent history of Glamis Castle in Angus, much loved by the late Queen Mother

Magazine spread from Country Life 27 August 2025

The legacy

The high seas are a safer place thanks to Sir Francis Beaufort’s wind scale, reveals Agnes Stamp

Scale model

David Profumo profiles the sturgeon, fêted by Edward II as one of our ‘Fishes Royal’

What lies beneath

John Lewis-Stempel’s eventful walk in a wheat field alive with activity gives lie to BB’s assertion that August is a barren month

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires a spacious kitchen and Amelia Thorpe has the pick of chic tableware

Luxury

Hetty Lintell spies sparkling new jewels and Richard Hammond shares his favourite things

Arts & antiques

How did a forgotten English four-poster bed end up at The Met in New York, asks Carla Passino

Magazine spread from Country Life 27 August 2025

Feat of clay

Corinne Julius celebrates the rise to prominence of ceramics, once a craft of form and function, but now in favour as a fine art

Class act

The Country Life guide to school open days

And much more

