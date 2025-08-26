Country Life 27 August 2025
Country Life 27 August 2025 looks at planting the perfect border, Queen Charlotte's Ball and the animals that walk alone.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Me, myself and I
Bearing in mind Wordsworth’s ‘bliss of solitude’, Laura Parker explores the pros and cons of going it alone in both the animal and human kingdoms
The gall of it!
Deborah Nicholls-Lee gets to grips with galls, those intriguing appendages of Nature whose looks range from the gloriously beautiful… to the grotesque
Keep your eye on the ball
Queen Charlotte’s Ball remains a highlight of the Society calendar after more than 200 years, as Eleanor Doughty discovers
To the manner born
Rather than being a leftover from a bygone age, etiquette should evolve to reflect modern life, argues William Hanson
Border terrors
Charles Quest-Ritson looks at what we can learn from the best borders in the business, from Great Dixter to RHS Wisley
Baron von Pfetten’s favourite painting
The MFH and diplomat on a 16th-century East vs West tapestry
A city of spires and towers
In the second of two articles, John Goodall charts the recent history of Glamis Castle in Angus, much loved by the late Queen Mother
The legacy
The high seas are a safer place thanks to Sir Francis Beaufort’s wind scale, reveals Agnes Stamp
Scale model
David Profumo profiles the sturgeon, fêted by Edward II as one of our ‘Fishes Royal’
What lies beneath
John Lewis-Stempel’s eventful walk in a wheat field alive with activity gives lie to BB’s assertion that August is a barren month
Interiors
Arabella Youens admires a spacious kitchen and Amelia Thorpe has the pick of chic tableware
Luxury
Hetty Lintell spies sparkling new jewels and Richard Hammond shares his favourite things
Arts & antiques
How did a forgotten English four-poster bed end up at The Met in New York, asks Carla Passino
Feat of clay
Corinne Julius celebrates the rise to prominence of ceramics, once a craft of form and function, but now in favour as a fine art
Class act
The Country Life guide to school open days
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
