The loos of Buckingham Palace: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 23, 2025
Wednesday's Quiz of the Day looks at St George, royal toilets and German alcohol laws.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.
Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Moore Design
Moore Design is a boutique interior design practice with clients around the UK and overseas.
By Country Life
-
Curators, art historians and other creative minds share their pick of J. M. W Turner's best works, on the 250th anniversary of his birth
Cold moonlight, golden sunset and shimmering waters are only three reasons to love Turner. On the 250th anniversary of his birth, curators, art historians and other creative minds reveal which of his paintings they’d hang on their walls and why.
By Carla Passino
-
The King's favourite tea, conclave and spring flowers: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 22, 2025
Tuesday's Quiz of the Day blows smoke, tells the time and more.
By Toby Keel
-
Chocolate eggs, bunnies and the Resurrection: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 18, 2025
Friday's quiz is an Easter special.
By James Fisher
-
Human teeth, Scottish cities and a visit from Caesar: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 17, 2025
Thursday's quiz tests your knowledge on a certain Prime Minister's last words, obscure artistic movements and royal weddings.
By Rosie Paterson
-
The Great Gatsby, pugs and the Mitford sisters: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 16, 2025
Wednesday's quiz tests your knowledge on literature, National Parks and weird body parts.
By Rosie Paterson
-
The battle of the bridge, Balloon Dogs and flat fish: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 15, 2025
Tuesday's quiz tests your knowledge on bridges, science, space, house prices and geography.
By James Fisher
-
Jungle temples, pet snakes and the most expensive car in the world: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 14, 2025
Mondays's quiz tests your knowledge on English kings, astronomy and fashion.
By James Fisher
-
School dinner puddings, Scrabble tiles and Antonio Banderas: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 11, 2025
Friday's quiz asks you to name one of Britain's most beautiful places, and ponders the distance of a marathon.
By Toby Keel
-
Bond's Aston Martin and Welsh rarebit: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 10, 2025
Thursday's quiz celebrates pedestrian crossings and tests your language skills.
By Toby Keel