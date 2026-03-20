Alphonse Mucha: The Czech artist who went from penurious obscurity to foundational figure of Art Nouveau movement

Maurice de Brunhoff, the chief printer at Parisian graphic-design company Lemercier, had a problem with the Divine. Not quite God, but the next rung down: Sarah Bernhardt. The temperamental diva of the Parisian stage had called to place an order for posters of the latest melodrama in which she starred, Gismonda.

Only, it was December 26, 1894, and the Divine Sarah wanted the posters up by New Year’s Day — or so legend has it. De Brunhoff had little choice but to make do with the one man at hand, Alphonse Mucha (1860–1939), a Czech émigré who was on the premises to correct some lithographic proofs.

He packed him off to the theatre — a feat that required the rather down-at-heel Mucha to borrow an old opera hat that kept falling over his eyes as he tried to sketch the actress — and hoped for the best. Once the proof came back, however, de Brunhoff was horrified. ‘Mais, mon Dieu!’ the artist’s son, Jiři, quoted him as saying in Alphonse Mucha: his life and art. ‘It’s a shambles. Sarah will never accept it.’

The last-minute, golden 'Gismonda' poster that won the heart of demanding actress Sarah Bernhardt in 1895. (Image credit: Alamy)

When theatre staff urgently summoned him and de Brunhoff, Mucha thought his career was over. He was wrong. ‘My poster was up on the wall, Sarah was standing in front of it, unable to tear her eyes away. When she saw me, she came and embraced me. In short, no disgrace, but success, great success.’ Even more, in fact, than he had anticipated: ‘The public’s appetite was immense; the posters were torn away or cut off walls with razors,’ notes Arthur Ellridge in Mucha: The Triumph of Art Nouveau.

So taken was Bernhardt with her golden picture that she put Mucha under contract and had him design not only posters, but also stage sets, costumes and even menus for her glamorous dinner parties.

Alphonse Mucha's self-portrait from 1899. It lives in the Mucha Museum, in Prague, Czech Republic. (Image credit: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Her seal of approval made the artist famous overnight. Suddenly, the one-time clerk who had been sacked from a court registrar post in his native Moravia for embellishing a record with portraits of the defendants and who in earlier years had survived on lentils and the generosity of his landlady, café owner Charlotte Caron, had a queue at his door.

Everyone, from Champagne houses to biscuits manufacturers and railway companies wanted a poster in le style Mucha — including Nestlé, then a maker of infant food, which commissioned him a design to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. In a bold palette centred on a very regal red — an unusual choice for him — he imagined one of his distinctive, leaf-wreathed women holding a crown in her hands, as if poised to place it on the head of the Queen, against a backdrop of smoking factories and ships that hinted at the foundations of Britain’s wealth.