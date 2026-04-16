‘Vandalised, disembowelled and dismembered’: Artist Jack Milroy gives books a brutal treatment with beautiful results

The artist Jack Milroy’s new exhibition sees book characters flee the confines of their pages — literally. ‘Bilbiophilia’, which opened at the Shapero Modern in London yesterday and runs for a month, features illustrated birds flying, fish swimming, and flowers blooming from their pages in pieces of 3D cut-out art.

The 87-year-old artist, who is based in Sussex, began his creative education at Scarborough School of Art in North Yorkshire, before going on to study at London University. His work has been acquired by the V&A Museum, the British Library, the Imperial War Museum and the UK Government Art Collection. His fascination with 3D cut-outs began almost 60 years ago, and has been heavily inspired by Picasso and Max Ernst.

Jack Milroy in his studio, St Leonards-on-Sea, March, 2026. (Image credit: Jack Milroy)

‘I am very excited about the show, actually, because it’s taking place in a gallery attached to an antiquarian bookshop, and quite a bit of my work involves working with books. It seems a very neat connection,’ Jack says. It is his first exhibition with Shapero Modern, the gallery that sits just below Shapero Rare Books in central London. He says that while the books upstairs are ‘carefully presented in pristine condition’, his books below have been ‘vandalised, disembowelled and dismembered,’ for his art.

His pieces feature books that are ‘not meant to be read’ but are for reflecting ‘perhaps on the demise of the book as a purveyor of information and knowledge’. Jack previously explored book-related art in his exhibition 'Post Card-Post Book' at Benjamin Rhodes Gallery, also in London. ‘It was an accident,’ says Jack, on how books came to be such a major theme in his work. ‘I was given a book when I was at art school by a friend. It was a manual of operative surgery and one day… I thought maybe I should just operate on this book.’