'One of the most famous rooms in England’, lovingly built by the leading Victorian artist Frederic Leighton

Frederic Leighton worshipped beauty, so he built himself a shrine to it. In 1877, he had commissioned his ‘little addition’, as he called his Arab Hall with exquisite understatement, ‘for the sake of something beautiful to look at once in a while’. ‘Not for library, not for reception hall, not for cosey sanctum, was it made,’ wrote a palpably astonished Virginia Butler in Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine in 1893: instead, its entire raison d’etre was to please the eye. By 1894, it had become ‘one of the most famous rooms in England’, according to The Illustrated American.

A newly opened exhibition at Leighton House, London W14 — accompanied by a book by Islamic art scholar Melanie Gibson, The Arab Hall, Frederic Leighton: Traveller and Collector — charts the Arab Hall’s development and explores its enduring influence through a short film and three installations by contemporary artists.

Leighton House, located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in west London, was the former home and studio of the leading Victorian artist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1864, Leighton bought a plot of land near Holland Park — an area increasingly popular with London’s art circles — and commissioned a house and studio from architect George Aitchison. The artist moved there in 1866, but, writes Dr Gibson, the house’s ‘construction and decoration were a continuous pro