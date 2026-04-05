Inside the glorious studio-houses of 19th century London

A landmark on the arterial Talgarth Road in west London is a terrace of brick and terracotta housefronts with unusually tall windows (Fig 2). This set of eight properties was built in 1890–91, when it enjoyed a pleasant aspect across fields to St Paul’s School, from which it took its original name of St Paul’s Studios. Comprising a large studio with artists’ living accommodation set around a central great room — and renumbered late in the 20th century as part of Talgarth Road — these ‘studio-houses’ were a commercial development for letting, funded by art publisher James Fairless and designed by architect Frederick Wheeler. Mostly occupied by working artists until the First World War, they were later converted into houses, flats and dance studios.

The two illustrated in this article, however, are working studios once again, now owned and occupied by young portrait painters who trained at the Charles H. Cecil Studios in Florence, Italy; James Hayes has No 143, and George Clark and Isabella (Bella) Watling No 139. It is wonderful to see the studios used for the purposes for which they were built and they are perfect for artists who work in the sight-size method, where the image and subject are placed side by side and the artist walks away from sitter and canvas to a distance to perceive the whole. In this way, the artist sees a unified image to scale and proportion. The method has been used by masters since the 17th century, including Reynolds, Lawrence and Sargent, yet its origins lie in the practice of Titian, Van Dyck and Velázquez.