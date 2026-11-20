Sovereignty starts with creativity — the ability to express ourselves, tell our stories, and connect with each other.’ Thus opens a punchy government press release about the 2026 budget settlement for culture last week. Not, alas, a UK government statement, but one from Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada. It heralds what claims to be ‘the largest investment in culture in Canadian history: $4 billion’ (about £2.1 billion). Viewed from this side of the Atlantic, it seems astonishing in its scope, generosity and confidence of purpose.

Included within it is nearly $800 million over the next five years to be spent on the repair, renewal of facilities, exhibitions, performances and exhibitions of Canada’s national museums and national cultural bodies; $300 million over two years for the state broadcaster ‘to strengthen its capacity to serve Canadians across the country’; and money to support local journalism and news through both funding and tax relief.

The proposals further aim to open up the cultural sector, with more than $75 million over the next year to secure ‘free or discounted access to national parks, museums, and rail travel, and expanding discounted access to Indigenous-led museums and cultural centres’. In addition, there is a pledge of $45 million over five years and more than $10 million ongoing ‘to make national museums permanently free year-round for those under 25’; more than $60 million over four years, starting in 2027–28… to the National Gallery of Canada to expand access to ‘arts, culture, and heritage, both in person and online’; funding to establish a ‘free national digital collection of Canadian books, growing from at least 200 titles in 2027–28 to more than 2,000 by 2031–32’.

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'There is no possibility of the cash-strapped UK Government following suit'

Then there is the financial backing of $300 million for Canada’s 160th anniversary next year and $400 million over three years ‘to strengthen Canada’s Francophonie leadership’ and $15 million to ‘strengthen local festivals and performing arts events’.

Finally, there is support for artists themselves in the form of tax credits that variously provide ‘tax relief on up to $45,000 in… income derived from original creative artistic works’ and equipment and technology, encouraging investment in ‘cameras, lighting, sound equipment, editing workstations, and stage infrastructure’. As the press release concludes: ‘By investing in Canadian culture, we are strengthening our shared identity and ensuring that Canada’s story is told in our own voices, on our own terms.’

There is no possibility of the cash-strapped UK Government following suit with such a bold programme, so there is little point lamenting its relative tight-fistedness. To Athena, however, what shines out of these proposals is both a sense of the purpose of culture and a clear-sighted view as to how government can helpfully support it. That vision might be right or wrong, but at least it is a cogent plan backed by meaningful resources. Wouldn’t it be nice if the UK Government could get even that far?

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