'Don't change a thing': 90 years of the Spitfire's soaring success

During the decade following the maiden flight of the Supermarine Spitfire on March 5, 1936, 20,351 of the nimble, robust planes were built, but today only about 210 survive, with 78 of those said to be airworthy. One of these, a BS410 two-seater model, is being bedecked in the colours of the original K5054 prototype and, on April 7, it will set off around the UK on the first of nine flights, one for every decade of the Spitfire’s 90 years in existence.

The first flight will depart from Southampton International Airport, site of that first sortie into the skies when Capt Joseph ‘Mutt’ Summers was in the cockpit and whose words to designer R. J. Mitchell after eight minutes of being airborne — ‘Don’t change a thing’ — have been written into the history books.

Members of the public can take part in each leg of the journey by bidding for the rear seat of the BS410 at the Spitfire Academy, an industry partner of the RAF and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). The first leg carries an estimate of £5,000–£10,000 and bidding closes on March 22. Flight time will be 1hr 35mins and the journey will take in the south coast and 11 Group airspace, which saw the thick of the action during the Battle of Britain.

A Spitfire and a Hurricane will escort BS410 into its first-leg destination, RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Sqd Ldr Ernie Wise, Officer Commanding BBMF, told Country Life: ‘Those who join us will have the chance to experience first hand the powerful emotions and sensory impact these iconic aircraft evoke. This extraordinary event seamlessly bridges the past and present, showcasing the remarkable technological advancements of RAF aircraft over the past 90 years.’

Matt Jones, MD of the Spitfire Academy, adds: ‘Having an association with the Spitfire makes me immensely proud... Working with the RAF’s BBMF to tell the story of this 90-year-old icon and all of those who designed, built, flew, fought, ferried and maintained it 90 years ago, is an honour. We do it to keep their story alive.’ Visit their website to bid on this and the eight other flights, with proceeds going to charity.

Julie Harding

Aircraftman Jim Birkett and leading aircraftman Wally Passmore perform maintenance on the Merlin engine of a Supermarine Spitfire of No 241 Squadron in Italy, 1944. (Image credit: Imperial War Museums via Getty Images)

They were the young and the brave. In the high summer of 1940, some boys in blue uniforms, in a sky yet more blinding blue, took on a plague and defeated it. The plague was Nazism.