John Goodall: Every attraction has a visitor threshold and pushing beyond it is destructive

This week saw the release by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) of its annual listing of visitor figures for 2025. Every year, Athena examines these statistics with mixed feelings. It’s fantastic that the Natural History Museum set a new record and became the most visited UK museum or gallery ever with 7,116,929 attendees. What an astonishing achievement.

Added to which, she is fascinated to try and discern in the figures the state of the sector ALVA represents. There were, for example, 165 million visits in 2025 to the attractions listed here, a 7% decline on the 170 million visits in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. In other words, it’s still a struggle.