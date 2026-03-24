Under the arches of the Grand Palais, Hermès proves it's the master of leather

We are officially in one of two in-between seasons—characterised by temperamental weather that calls for what the fashion industry terms ‘transitional outerwear.’

Also known as a trench coat.

The British, and more specifically Thomas Burberry and John Emary (of Aquascutum), invented the military coat, but they were out in full force last weekend in Paris, France.

I was there for the 16th iteration of Saut Hermès, an internationally-renowned show-jumping competition that takes place inside the Beaux-Arts-style Grand Palais. It is a meeting of beautiful minds: the luxury maison started life as a high-end harness and bridle workshop catering to European noblemen; the cage-like building staged equestrian events underneath its gloriously-domed roof from 1901 until the mid 1950s. The subterranean visitor facilities were once stables.

Other sports have taken centre stage at the Grand Palais too, including the 2024 Olympic fencing and taekwondo competitions. And in December 1903, it was where President Émile Loubet congratulated the first-ever winner of the Tour de France, Maurice Garin.

Hermès still crafts elegant equipment for customers and their trusty steeds and partner riders — who are integral to product development — were the smartest in the arena. At present, a saddle takes more than 30 hours and is worked on by a single craftsperson revealed the director of the Equestrian Métier, Ugo Borao. It's not unheard of for saddles produced in the 1920s to reappear in the workshop for the lightest of repairs. Recently, a partner rider brought in his grandfather's saddle from the 1950s that's still used on an almost weekly basis.

Paris gallops into each season a couple of weeks ahead of London (they will soon be shrugging off those trench coats) and horses had to contend with Olympic-like bolts of sunshine streaming in from all angles.