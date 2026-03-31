These are a few of Dame Prue Leith's favourite things

The South African-born cook moved to England in 1960 to study at the Cordon Bleu Cookery School, going on to found the renowned Leith’s School of Food and Wine.

Over nearly 60 years, Prue has risen to the top of the British food scene. She was a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu from 2005 to 2016, and Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off from 207 to 2025. Aside from writing 12 cookery books, including Leith's Cookery Bible, she has written eight novel. Her memoir, Relish, was published in 2013.

Butler & Wilson jewellery

(Image credit: Butler & Wilson)

For 40 years, I’ve occasionally bought Butler & Wilson pieces. I love their over-the-top glamour, their glitz, their colour.

I have a diamante elephant brooch about 4in across whose trunk moves if I giggle, but my current favourite is a pair of earrings bought for me by my husband — who likes vulgar colour as much as I do.

Cavalier King Charles dogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m not sure our Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Tattie, is a luxury, and she’s not really mine as I gave her to my husband for our wedding present, but I’m pretty obsessed with her.

If ‘a luxury’ means expensive, then she’s certainly that! Up to now, my dogs have been rescue ones, ours for a donation to the charity, but John had once had a Cavalier he swore was the perfect dog: it would walk to heel across Piccadilly without a lead, it went everywhere with him and sat under his seat.

Well, all I can say is Tattie is spoilt rotten, badly behaved and has never heard the word ‘no’. When I protest, John says: ‘She’s a princess. Princess Tatiana.’ I remind him she’s called Tattie to go with Neeps and Haggis, his other dogs.