New gardens offer new planting opportunities: a chance to try things that always struggled in a previous location, but which might enjoy the change of scene every bit as much as the gardener. They also offer a clean slate; an opportunity to leave behind plants that have always disappointed. The tricky bit is deciding into which category a plant may fall.

In our last garden on chalky earth, witch hazels, eucryphias and anything remotely intolerant of alkaline conditions either steadfastly refused to put on more than an inch or two of new growth each year or simply threw in the trowel early on in their lives. Anything as devotedly acid-loving as rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias I grew in tubs of ericaceous compost and collected rainwater to minister to their needs, but somehow they never seemed at home at the foot of the Downs.

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Now, on acidic sandy earth, I have a chance to grow such calcifuges in the garden soil. It is a welcome shot in the arm and will steer me in the direction of the gardener’s most important dictum, ‘right plant, right place’.

I consider myself lucky that in my mid seventies I can still feel a childlike thrill at the prospect of putting together an entirely different plant collection. It is refreshing. It is invigorating. It is likely to be expensive — but I shall adhere firmly to my belief that smaller plants (within reason) planted in good, organically enriched soil, establish themselves more readily and often outstrip the larger beasts that one is tempted to buy with a view to instant effect.

This holds good with trees and shrubs, but with perennials one is sometimes disappointed with the size of those little plants in 9cm (4½in) pots that seem to have withered through the winter. Two-litre pots offer larger, better-established clumps, but the costs involved in planting a border then begin to rise. It is the first of many conundrums.

Alan has a hamamelis in his new garden, and his planning to plant more. (Image credit: Alamy)

I will try eucryphias here, and magnolias. There is already one large hamamelis in the one-acre wood and I shall give it company — safe in the knowledge that the leafmould-enriched acidic earth will suit the newcomers, be they yellow, orange or ruby-red flowered.