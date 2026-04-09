Pretty little things: How the double primrose continues to hold us in its thrall

Double flowers are bad news for the survival of the species. Most of them are sterile, because their stamens have foolishly been turned into extra petals. Nevertheless, they turn up from time to time among the wild populations of many plants.

If you think that a gorgeous Hybrid Tea or a perfect carnation is the last word in elegance, it is because one of its wild ancestors had a few extra petals, then our own ancestors thought it was pretty or useful and decided to preserve it. The rest is down to generations of industrious plant-breeders scratching around for a few grains of pollen to develop yet better plants for our enjoyment.

Double primroses are a case in point. Gerard’s Herball (1597) mentions several aberrant primulas, including a double-flowered cowslip ‘so commonly knowne that it needeth no description’ and ‘our garden double Prim-rose’, which he considered the ‘greatest beauty’ of all. John Parkinson, writing some 30 years later, says that ‘there are many prettie varieties’, including ‘the field Primrose, very thicke and double, and of the same sweete sent [sic] as the singles’.