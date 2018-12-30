Country Life’s best gardening tips of 2018: Wisteria, Christmas trees and getting rid of box moth caterpillars

Our panel of experts includes, among others, writer and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh and Charles Quest-Ritson, author of the RHS Encyclopedia of Roses. Here are their most popular gardening tips of the year.

The box moth, Cydalima perspectalis, and its caterpillars quickly destroy box plants. Here’s how to combat these pests.

From apples to strawberries, here’s when the fruits in your garden will be ready to pick.

Results aren’t guaranteed, exactly, but Alan Titchmarsh’s guide makes them very, very likely.

Why buy your Christmas tree when you can grow your own and enjoy these handsome, statuesque trees all year round?

Pulling up entire salad plants seems like madness once you’ve moved on to ‘cut and grow again’ as Mark Diacono explained.

Nature has few rites of passage more impressive than autumn colour. Mark Griffiths explains how it happens.

A visit to Sissinghurst showed Alan Titchmarsh some tricks he’s been missing for years – here’s what he learned.

Mark Griffiths explained how Japanese knotweed took hold in Britain thanks to Victorian gardeners with the best intentions – and tackled the question of how to get rid of it.

At the start of the year we asked our experts for advice on common conundrums – here’s what they came up with.

Roses are among the easiest of plants to grow and perhaps the most rewarding – and all the more so when you have the brilliant Charles Quest-Ritson as your guide.

