A bathroom in an 18th-century farmhouse where practicality meets elegance

Nina Campbell combines comfort, practicality and elegance in this serene bathroom scheme.

Called upon to design the interior of an extended 18th-century farmhouse in Wiltshire for a couple with young children, Nina Campbell turned her attention to the master bathroom with characteristic aplomb. ‘I approached it as a sitting room that happens to have a bath in it,’ she says. ‘I love the idea that someone can be sitting comfortably in the bath talking to someone in the chair, with a side table for a glass of Champagne.’

‘If you have children and are always running around, a beautiful, calm and spacious bathroom is pure luxury.’

A deep, cast-iron bath from Drummonds takes centre stage. ‘Think of it as a replacement for a sofa,’ says Nina. The room also includes (out of frame) a shower, plus a dressing table and double basins. ‘Everyone needs a shower, but there are moments in your life when you want to sink into a bath for a luxurious soak.’

Luxury is important, but so is practicality. With minimal storage in the master bedroom, a pair of fitted cupboards provide ample wardrobe space. Painted in Stone I by Paint & Paper Library, the cupboards are finished with a metal inlay detail to add a contemporary twist to classic cabinetry design. Small drawers underneath the window seat ensure that every inch of space is carefully used.

‘The window seat is covered in soft towelling for comfort, the voile curtain to provide privacy and diffuse the light’

Walls are painted in Salix by Little Greene to create a calm backdrop. The window seat is covered in soft towelling for comfort, the voile curtain to provide privacy and diffuse the light and the linen blind in Bicton from Nina’s own collection (available from Osborne & Little), was chosen for its fine metallic stripe that echoes the nickel finish of the fittings.

‘Nina Campbell Interior Decoration: Elegance and Ease’ by Giles Kime (Rizzoli New York, £45)