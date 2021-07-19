How to create an antique-style kitchen

The new kitchen of Lisa Mehydene’s Cotswold barn was deliberately designed to appear old.

When it came to designing a new kitchen for her Cotswolds barn, Lisa Mehydene turned to cabinet-makers British Standard for help.

‘I wanted my kitchen to feel lived in and not remotely new,’ explains Lisa, who runs online interiors emporium edit58. Eschewing the fitted look, she chose fabric skirts, antique pieces and cupboards from British Standard by Plain English. ‘Not having wall-mounted cabinetry makes it feel brighter — and helped the budget go further, too.’

‘Lisa wanted the pieces to work with the elements that were already there, such as the fireplace, uneven stone walls and her collection of furniture,’ says Karla Pattison of British Standard. ‘The old elements are complemented by the new cupboards.’

The terracotta floor tiles from Floors of Stone were treated with boiled linseed oil before being laid, then left in the sun. A mix of antique and clear wax took the colour from orange to brown.

Tongue-and-groove panelling is painted in Dead Salmon by Farrow & Ball. The existing Aga was exchanged for an electric equivalent in cream, which can be operated on a timer. ‘From a longevity perspective, I knew cream would be a safe bet.’

The wall tiles are Forecast by Fired Earth, a simple design that offers a perfect backdrop to Lisa’s vintage copper utensils. Wall sconces either side are by Pooky, with hand-painted Bloomsbury-inspired shades.

Meals are taken at a late-19th-century ebonised former florist’s table bought from the antiques website www.1stdibs.co.uk, as were the Thonet Bentwood dining chairs. The dresser houses crockery and linen, as well as providing extra worktop space.

