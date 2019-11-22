Seven gorgeous fires to keep you warm this winter, from clean and green to striking marble

Amelia Thorpe picks out the best fireplaces to warm your home this winter.

Probably one of the cleanest, greenest stoves on the market, the All New Island II multi-fuel stove (pictured above) uses Blu burning technology to comply with the 2022 Ecodesign standards and Defra exemption limits.

£1,998, Charnwood, www.charnwood.com

American designer Jeffrey Bilhuber says he was inspired by early-20th-century Cubism to create his new and distinctive fireplace collection for Chesneys. The bespoke Burkhardt is made from Classico limestone.

Price on application, www.chesneys.co.uk

The Tudor Rose fireplace is handcarved in Burgundian limestone, featuring Gothic rosettes inspired by the traditional emblem. It is suitable for both open fires and log-burning stoves, and costs from £3,900, from After the Antique.

www.aftertheantique.com

The Vanbrugh fireplace is inspired by the designs of Sir John Vanbrugh (1664–1726), the architect (and dramatist) known for his work at Blenheim Palace. Made from cast stone and supplied with hearth, it costs £1,645, from Haddonstone.

www.haddonstone.com

Charles Cameron was one of the great architects of the Romanov court in 18th-century Russia, but almost nothing remains of his work in Britain—a fact that makes this Cameron-designed English chimneypiece remarkable. It was designed, in about 1774, for 15, Hanover Square, London W1, a house long since demolished, and is now being offered for sale at £192,000 – together with the details of its story and provenance – by fine antique-fireplace specialist Westland London, which has just opened in new premises in Willesden Green.

www.westlandlondon.com

Handmade from recycled oil drums by family workshops in India, this Kadai firebowl is set on a Tudor stand at just the right height for sitting around the fire with friends.

From £139, www.kadai.co.uk

Made of Breche marbles in striking hues, the Argyll is an early-Georgian Palladian-style fireplace after an antique original.

£14,400 from Jamb, www.jamb.co.uk