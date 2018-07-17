10 inspiringly beautiful four-poster beds

The smartest four-poster beds, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

four-poster bedAlthorp Victory oak four-poster bed, super king, £4,095, Brights of Nettlebed
(01491 641115; www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk)

four-poster bedBeatrice bed, 5ft wide, £5,820, Julian Chichester
(020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)

four-poster bedDemi four-poster bed, 5ft wide, £3,720, Julian Chichester
(020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)

four-poster bedKeraton carved four-poster bed, super king, £1,756, Lombok
(020–7736 5171; www.lombok.co.uk)

four-poster bed

Chamberlayne bed, 5ft 6in wide, £16,800, Max Rollitt
(01962 791124; www.maxrollitt.com)

four-poster bedWardley four-poster bed, painted, king, £1,680, Neptune
(01793 427450; www.neptune.com)

four-poster bedZamindar four-poster bed with mattress, king, £4,650, OKA
(0333 004 2042; www.oka.com)

four-poster bedTurner bed in Dark Cherry, king, £1,049, The Original Bed Co
(0800 464 0875; www.obc-uk.net)

four-poster bedThe Elle four-poster bed, 150cm (5ft) wide, £2,149, Willis & Gambier
(01733 318400; www.willisgambier.co.uk)

four-poster bedSophie bed, double, £925, Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co
(01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk)

