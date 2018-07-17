10 inspiringly beautiful four-poster beds

The smartest four-poster beds, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Althorp Victory oak four-poster bed, super king, £4,095, Brights of Nettlebed
(01491 641115; www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk)
Beatrice bed, 5ft wide, £5,820, Julian Chichester
(020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)
Demi four-poster bed, 5ft wide, £3,720, Julian Chichester
(020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com)
Keraton carved four-poster bed, super king, £1,756, Lombok
(020–7736 5171; www.lombok.co.uk)
Chamberlayne bed, 5ft 6in wide, £16,800, Max Rollitt
(01962 791124; www.maxrollitt.com)
Wardley four-poster bed, painted, king, £1,680, Neptune
(01793 427450; www.neptune.com)
Zamindar four-poster bed with mattress, king, £4,650, OKA
(0333 004 2042; www.oka.com)
Turner bed in Dark Cherry, king, £1,049, The Original Bed Co
(0800 464 0875; www.obc-uk.net)
The Elle four-poster bed, 150cm (5ft) wide, £2,149, Willis & Gambier
(01733 318400; www.willisgambier.co.uk)
Sophie bed, double, £925, Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co
(01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk)
Period bedroom design ideas
From four-posters to lits bateaux via Victorian brass frames, Carla Passino discovers how best to dress a period bedroom.
Create your own rural oasis: Five bedroom furniture tips
You don't have to live in the country to have countryside touches in your house, and the bedroom is a…
Bathtub in the bedroom: Should you try it at home?
Arabella Youens examines the growing trend for baths in bedrooms.