The glory — and the grind — of winning a Michelin star, by Gordon Ramsay, Michel Roux Jnr and Tom Parker Bowles

As marketing ruses go, the Michelin Guide is surely up there with the greats. ‘It started, all those years ago, as a way to flog tyres,’ is how Tom Parker Bowles puts it. It sounds blunt, but it’s not wrong. Michelin was founded as a rubber manufacturer in 1889 by two brothers, André and Édouard Michelin. Two years later, after helping a stranded cyclist with a puncture, they decided tyres needed reinventing. Why were bicycle tyres glued to the rims? Fiddly repairs required frustrated hours. The answer was to make tyres detachable, fixed in minutes.

This turned out to be the easy part. In the mid 1890s, Michelin started fitting its tyres to motor cars, but selling them was proving a challenge. There were fewer than 3,000 cars pottering about France at the time and drivers were unconvinced that touring the country in this way was practical. To promote the idea, in 1899, the brothers wrote what would become the 1900 Guide Michelin, 400 pages listing petrol stations, garages for repairs and instructions for replacing a tyre. Local landmarks were overlooked, but rooms to rest and a few places to eat were included. Some 35,000 copies were printed that year, free of charge to drivers. The little red book was born.

Archetypal French chef Paul Bocuse (centre) prepares truffle soup in 1975; star-boosted Troisgros brothers Pierre and Jean are on the right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ambitious, the brothers expanded — to Belgium in 1904, to Britain in 1911 (where the little red book was, in fact, blue) — but, in 1920, André found copies of their books being used in a garage to prop up a workbench. Declaring ‘Man only truly respects what he pays for!’, he relaunched the guide at seven francs a go. Advertising was removed, hotels were included, restaurants were afforded more attention. He then hired anonymous inspectors to investigate pitstops worthy of a motorist’s stop and, in 1926, the truly special places received Michelin’s first-ever stars. The hierarchy of two and three stars was not introduced until 1931, and its terms were defined five years later. One star? A very good restaurant in its own category (and worth a stop). Two? Excellent cooking, worth a detour. Three? Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey. In all the years since, the guide has never deviated from these demarcations.

Officially, that is: Michelin itself is on record claiming to judge what’s on the plate and nothing more — yet old editions of the guide declare that, for three stars, fine wines and faultless service are a must. Retired inspectors say consistency is all; some chefs are sure decor matters. However, Michelin stays tight-lipped. ‘I certainly don’t know the methodology of what they do and how they do it,’ admits John Williams, executive chef of the London Ritz, where he holds two stars. No one seems to.

John Williams is the executive chef at The Ritz, leading the restaurant to achieve two Michelin Stars in the 2025 Michelin Guide. (Image credit: Daniel Gould for Country Life)

The mystery around Michelin helps fuel its power. It’s thought there are about 140 inspectors, all of whom dine out for as many as 275 meals a year, sticking to a specific region: the job is demanding enough without constant global travel. Their role is to appear just as any other customer, although they are rarely young; usually, a decade or so of