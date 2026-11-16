Will Hosie: I've come up with my own word for the joy of cancelled plans — absagefreude

You may have recently come across an old clip of pop star Lady Gaga in which she tells an interviewer about her tour schedule. For the uninitiated, the clip goes something like this: ‘Bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place.’

Each November, without fail, the clip will resurface online: a sign that one’s diary has begun to resemble that of Hermione Granger in her third year at Hogwarts. Yet where Hermione had a time-turner that allowed her to be in three places at once (including, if she wished, the sofa), we non-wizarding folk have no choice but to power through and pray that whoever made plans with us is forced, for some reason, to cancel.

Despite this being a universal feeling, there is no word in the dictionary to describe it. As German allows fresh nouns to form via compounds, I have decided to call this absagefreude: the joy of cancellation. In the throes of silly season, absagefreude is the ultimate gift one can receive. Another person bowing out of the plans you have made together when you’d rather put your feet up is bliss; that it leaves you guilt-free is priceless.

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Katy Hessel, an author, art historian and social butterfly, says the dominant feeling around absagefreude is ‘relief’. ‘There is truly no reason to take it personally when someone bails on you,’ she says, ‘especially when you have 10,000 things going on the next day.’ A self-confessed woman of her word, Hessel says she herself would never wriggle out of plans; yet notes that, although she cannot relate to those who do, her wellbeing in the run-up to Christmas is dependent on others being flakes.

For those often guilty of cancelling at the 11th hour, silly season is the one time of the year when they can lean into such behaviour unchecked. Patrick Monahan, an art advisor in New York, describes the feeling at the other end as ‘JOMO’: the ‘joy of missing out’. In the city that never sleeps, absagefreude is a valuable asset. ‘I am the kind of person who sticks to a schedule even on my deathbed,’ Monahan says.

Oliver Gerrish, an architectural historian in East Anglia who organises bespoke tours of country houses, says that although absagefreude tends to follow disappointment, the former outweighs the latter. ‘It can be hard to stomach a last-minute cancellation when you’ve already organised a babysitter for the children,’ he says, ‘but then you realise something others tend to forget: exactly how good a quiet night in is for you.’ Some reprieve for the unreliable, if you please.

This feature first appeared in the November 11, 2026 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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