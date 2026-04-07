Is there anything more sensuous than the little sigh that escapes when you give the atomiser a squeeze? Where perfumes are concerned, the scent itself is only a part of the story

I still have my first bottle of Chanel No 5. The contents are long gone: I was 16 when I was given it and so unaware of how much life’s luxuries cost that I used to spray it all over my pillow (I aspired to be like Marilyn Monroe, who famously claimed to wear nothing but No 5 to bed).

However, the flask has been on my dressing table ever since and when it catches the light in the afternoons, I remember the giddiness of being very, very nearly an adult.

Where perfumes are concerned, the scent itself is only a part of the story. The attachment we form to a particular one, which can last a lifetime, has as much to do with the way it looks as the way it smells. A fragrance that’s packaged clumsily will never win anyone’s heart, no matter how carefully it’s been blended.

Marilyn Monroe gets ready to and see 'Cat On A Hot Tin Roof' at the Ambassador Hotel in New York City. (Image credit: Ed Feingersh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

‘A perfume is a work of art, and the object that contains it must be a masterpiece,’ declared Robert Ricci, couturier Nina Ricci’s son. He knew what he was talking about — in the late 1940s, when in charge of the house’s perfume arm, he masterminded the launch of a huge Lalique crystal flaçon of L’Air du Temps.

It sold for a sum that, at the time, would have paid for a family home, but Ricci, an astute businessman, knew that its existence would boost the value of the brand immeasurably.

‘It’s so hard to divorce the scent from the bottle,’ agrees Lizzie Ostrom, better known as perfume expert Odette Toilette. ‘When you’re putting something on every morning, the picking up of the bottle and the way it looks and feels in your hand are incredibly important. They’re like fairytale talismans.’

In her book Perfume: A Century of Scents (Hutchinson, £11.99), she shows how fragrances and the containers that house them hold up a mirror to what’s considered thrilling in the era in which they’re launched. Think of Dior’s Eau Sauvage, with its bottle that’s pure