'It may be an anachronism, but it is a glorious one': Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante

How does one assess a car that costs more than most people pay for their house? After slightly more than 24 hours and 350 miles in an Aston Martin V8 Volante, I am not sure. List price of the Volante is a formidable £68,500, but the cost of the car I drove, equipped with the most powerful Vantage version of the Aston V8, would be well over £70,000.

Prices of the Aston Martin range start at £55,000 for the V8 Saloon, now equipped with a fuel-injected version of the 5.3-litre V8 engine, developing 305bhp. Next comes the V8 Vantage, claimed by Aston Martin to be the world's fastest production car, at £59,500. This is a faster version of the Saloon, with power bulge on the bonnet to make room for the four twin-choke Weber carburettors, plus flared wheel arches to accommodate the huge Pirelli P7 275/55 VR15 tyres. Options on these two cars are few, but cruise control (on the automatic only) — the Saloon is offered with a choice of three-speed automatic or five-speed manual; the Vantage is manual only — will set you back a further £429, and electric sliding sunroof a massive £1,993.

If your enthusiasm for open-air motoring extends beyond wanting a sliding sunroof, then the Volante convertible is for you. Most expensive of the Aston Martin range is the Lagonda V8 Automatic Saloon (£79,500).

(Image credit: Aston Martin Lagonda)

With prices like this, Aston Martin does not expect to sell many cars. Current production at the Newport Pagnell works is about 200 vehicles a year, of which around 90 are sold in America, perhaps 45 in Britain, and the remainder in Europe and the Middle East.